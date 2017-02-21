Brothers Indicted In Alleged OKC Coun...

Brothers Indicted In Alleged OKC Counterfeit Conspiracy

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Two brothers have been indicted in federal court for allegedly conspiring to counterfeit money and maintaining a marijuana growing operation out of an Oklahoma City home. Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Friday against 33-year-old Daniel Timothy Johnson and 31-year-old Benjamin Lee Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 13 hr Debi 13
Angela Lansdown Fat & Stuck Up 18 hr Matt Metheny 2
News Oklahoma City schools reducing budget by $2.8 m... 20 hr giveadogaboneknic... 1
Hellos and greetings Sat some white girl 1
Great Church in OKC Area Sat Angela 4
Kenneth Blair Sat Guest 1
News Muslims prepare for third 'day at the Capitol' Sat thirddaynotjarsof... 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,177,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC