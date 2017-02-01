Attorneys for former Oklahoma City of...

Attorneys for former Oklahoma City officer convicted of sex crimes files appeal

In August 2014, the state charged Holtzclaw with 36 felony counts of rape, sexual battery, indecent exposure and forcible oral sodomy after the 13 women came forward, claiming the officer assaulted them while they were in custody or inside his police car. Throughout the trial, state prosecutors talked about skin cells found inside and outside Holtzclaw's pants, around the zipper area.

