At national tornado summit, talk turns to earthquakes
Hundreds of top meteorologists and disaster recovery experts will converge on Oklahoma City next week for a national tornado summit, though much of the discussion is expected to focus on temblors, not twisters. The annual three-day conference in the middle of Tornado Alley allows weather experts and emergency responders to coordinate relief efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metro Family Hit By Man Leading Police On High-...
|1 hr
|stayoffmymailbox
|1
|Police Identify Man Seen On Guthrie Home Survei...
|3 hr
|ohyeah
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|8 hr
|nappy
|1
|Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank...
|12 hr
|butthead
|1
|Do's And Don'ts Of Wildfire Prevention
|12 hr
|butthead
|1
|Guthrie PD Investigates Suspicious Activity On ...
|13 hr
|scary
|2
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|17 hr
|WarForOil
|23
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC