At national tornado summit, talk turn...

At national tornado summit, talk turns to earthquakes

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Hundreds of top meteorologists and disaster recovery experts will converge on Oklahoma City next week for a national tornado summit, though much of the discussion is expected to focus on temblors, not twisters. The annual three-day conference in the middle of Tornado Alley allows weather experts and emergency responders to coordinate relief efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Metro Family Hit By Man Leading Police On High-... 1 hr stayoffmymailbox 1
News Police Identify Man Seen On Guthrie Home Survei... 3 hr ohyeah 1
News Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $... 8 hr nappy 1
News Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank... 12 hr butthead 1
News Do's And Don'ts Of Wildfire Prevention 12 hr butthead 1
News Guthrie PD Investigates Suspicious Activity On ... 13 hr scary 2
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 17 hr WarForOil 23
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,278 • Total comments across all topics: 278,749,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC