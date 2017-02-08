Army National Guard Black Hawk Teams Ready For High Fire Danger
Army National Guard Black Hawk Teams Ready For High Fire Danger - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The Black Hawks play a critical role in fighting wildfires because of the amount of water they can dump on a fire. The buckets can dump 660 gallons of water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|TFCN
|22
|Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ...
|17 hr
|helpthechildren
|1
|Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16)
|22 hr
|Scott Hanna
|21
|Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide...
|23 hr
|thataintworkin
|2
|One Arrested In Connection With NW Okc Shooting
|23 hr
|thataintworkin
|1
|Family members were present when lawyer shot
|Wed
|anotheronebitesth...
|1
|Cities concerned about governor's proposal to e...
|Wed
|fodder
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC