All Lanes Of SB I-35 Shut Down In Moore Due To Injury Crash
All Lanes Of SB I-35 Shut Down In Moore Due To Injury Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports An injury crash has shut down all lanes of the southbound Interstate 35 just to the south of 12th St. in Moore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lanadown Can't Sing
|3 hr
|Matt Metheny
|3
|My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD
|7 hr
|MyPhartss
|2
|NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R...
|16 hr
|yessur
|1
|OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R...
|Mon
|cupid
|1
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|Sun
|WarForOil
|2
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Feb 11
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC