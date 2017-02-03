Affordable apartment need rises on gr...

Affordable apartment need rises on growth in luxury properties, Oklahoma brokerage report says

Belle Isle Terrace Apartments, 4809 N Blackwelder, 96 units built in 1974, sold last June for $3.8 million. [PHOTO BY JIM BECKEL, THE OKLAHOMAN] Apartment developers are building too high for average renters and average investors, so the best venture in 2017 is to buy, upgrade, stabilize and meet the growing demand for affordable housing.

