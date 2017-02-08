Activist Belafonte Speaking At OU Amid Local Opposition
Singer, actor, and activist Harry Belafonte is set to speak at the University of Oklahoma tonight but the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs calls him a radical leftist and wants to know why he's speaking. Now Belafonte is known for his singing but throughout his career he became a well-known, civil rights activist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|21 hr
|TFCN
|22
|Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ...
|21 hr
|helpthechildren
|1
|Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Scott Hanna
|21
|Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide...
|Wed
|thataintworkin
|2
|One Arrested In Connection With NW Okc Shooting
|Wed
|thataintworkin
|1
|Family members were present when lawyer shot
|Wed
|anotheronebitesth...
|1
|Cities concerned about governor's proposal to e...
|Wed
|fodder
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC