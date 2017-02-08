Activist Belafonte Speaking At OU Ami...

Activist Belafonte Speaking At OU Amid Local Opposition

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Singer, actor, and activist Harry Belafonte is set to speak at the University of Oklahoma tonight but the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs calls him a radical leftist and wants to know why he's speaking. Now Belafonte is known for his singing but throughout his career he became a well-known, civil rights activist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 21 hr TFCN 22
News Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ... 21 hr helpthechildren 1
Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16) Wed Scott Hanna 21
News Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide... Wed thataintworkin 2
News One Arrested In Connection With NW Okc Shooting Wed thataintworkin 1
News Family members were present when lawyer shot Wed anotheronebitesth... 1
News Cities concerned about governor's proposal to e... Wed fodder 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at February 09 at 4:00PM CST

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC