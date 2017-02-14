Achievers

Kathryn McConnell, a junior at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, will represent Oklahoma City as a national youth delegate to the 2017 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University. McConnell is the only delegate from Oklahoma and joins a select group of 250 students from across the country for a week of leadership training in environmental science and conservation.

