5 things about Tuesday's Oklahoma City Council election
Bill and Berney Porter walking out of Oakdale Baptist Church at Hefner and Sooner Road, after voting in Precinct 108 for the Oklahoma City Council Ward 7 election on Tuesday, March 5, 2013. Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman Oklahoma City voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on four Oklahoma City Council seats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown Can't Sing
|56 min
|Matt Metheny
|4
|NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R...
|56 min
|yessur
|1
|OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R...
|11 hr
|cupid
|1
|Angela Lanadown Can't Sing
|13 hr
|Edmond North
|1
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|Sun
|WarForOil
|2
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Feb 11
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC