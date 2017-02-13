5 things about Tuesday's Oklahoma Cit...

5 things about Tuesday's Oklahoma City Council election

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Bill and Berney Porter walking out of Oakdale Baptist Church at Hefner and Sooner Road, after voting in Precinct 108 for the Oklahoma City Council Ward 7 election on Tuesday, March 5, 2013. Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman Oklahoma City voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on four Oklahoma City Council seats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Lansdown Can't Sing 56 min Matt Metheny 4
News NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R... 56 min yessur 1
News OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R... 11 hr cupid 1
Angela Lanadown Can't Sing 13 hr Edmond North 1
News Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos... Sun WarForOil 2
News Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f... Feb 11 sentencesandgrammar 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Feb 11 Gilbert Johnson 5
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,837,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC