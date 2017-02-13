5 things about Tuesday's Oklahoma City Council election

Bill and Berney Porter walking out of Oakdale Baptist Church at Hefner and Sooner Road, after voting in Precinct 108 for the Oklahoma City Council Ward 7 election on Tuesday, March 5, 2013. Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman Oklahoma City voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on four Oklahoma City Council seats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.