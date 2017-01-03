YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
There are 3 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 19 hrs ago, titled YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
Court documents filed Monday revealed Alan Brower, 35, admitted to investigators that he beat his girlfriend Karlie Pierce, 30, multiple times over the course of their relationship. Her mother told News 9 she never left him out of fear, but professionals say there are ways to get out.
#1 Yesterday
They are not off focus with new buildings. The facade hides what others think of Okies. Okies are creepy people.
I recall going to a garden seminar at a community center once when in walks a man about 15 minutes late. Within minutes a woman a couple rows in front got up and walked out. You could feel the tension. He exited soon after. I came to relax (which isn't something a person can do there) and I exited soon afterwards.
There's no escaping the creepy that is native Okie.
#2 16 hrs ago
You'd be hard pressed to meet someone not effected by their creepiness. I once took my trash to a nearby convience store and asked if I could put it in their dumpster. She said no, it's a $500 fine and some black woman from my neighborhood had done the same thing to save money on water bill. It doesn't save money on water bill, so I knew someone was stalking another woman in my area. I told her I was being stalked which is why I wanted to do so, and she told me she'd gone through the same thing within the last several months and had a cop go ID a man that had been staking out her store. It was an old flame she hadn't seen in years and he'd returned to impart his creepiness upon her. Bear in mind the woman had to have been in her 60s, so that should tell you it's never ending. She got a VPO;he had a gun. She still had to work everyday not knowing which would be her last.
Anywho....I took my trash about 20 miles away: it was returned soon afterwards by tossing a piece of it over the back fence.
Rest assured, they are conducting a "study" but that "study" like most of their grant producing bulls!T will never produce any results other than some oddball fake charity.
The police are hired based upon military experience. They will do nothing as they are trained to believe if these fake charities do not exist then the German culture will take over.
The women are useless, too as they will most likely blame the other woman for her own demise.
One lady told me her experience after getting divorced: She heard a noise on the other side of a wall outside her home. It was her ex. He had a gun and put it to her head. Even after that terror, her daughter-now a grown woman with children of her own- blamed her because she had filed for divorce.
It is a hopeless situation in Oklahoma as they worship a tin-foil wrapped god that most people don't understand....well, if you were a better person....
You'll never be.
#3 13 hrs ago
Rest assured, being this is January-stalking awareness month-they are rounding up the "experts" for their pseudo-study. I expect they are about to push the idiot button any day now.
