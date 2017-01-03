There are on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 19 hrs ago, titled YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

Court documents filed Monday revealed Alan Brower, 35, admitted to investigators that he beat his girlfriend Karlie Pierce, 30, multiple times over the course of their relationship. Her mother told News 9 she never left him out of fear, but professionals say there are ways to get out.

