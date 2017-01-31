Wings of Rescues saves 100+ animals from high kill shelters in OK
On Saturday, a Wings of Rescue freedom flight safely airlifted 107 at-risk shelter pets, including 11 cats from overcrowded, high-kill shelters in Oklahoma to their new homes. Some of those animals were from Chickasha, Altus, and Hinton shelters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OKC Police Chief: Undocumented Immigrants & Loc...
|22 min
|stillhavethefilm
|2
|One victim injured in double-shooting in N.W. O...
|7 hr
|impairedbymath
|1
|Oklahoma City police trying to identify male vi...
|7 hr
|jeepspeepers
|1
|State briefs
|9 hr
|shortbriefandunde...
|1
|State Police Organization Respond To Trump's Im...
|10 hr
|TrumpINS
|1
|Oklahoma Gas & Electric Selects Silver Spring N...
|10 hr
|smarter
|1
|Witness Describes Frightening Moments Of NW Okc...
|Mon
|momentsintoyears
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC