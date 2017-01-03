What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 5, 201...

What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 5, 2017: See the stunning Bible...

Read more: NewsOK.com

Donald Jackson's "Creation" is featured in "The Saint John's Bible," on view through Sunday at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art. Image provided See the first illuminated, handwritten Bible of monumental size to be commissioned by a Benedictine monastery in the modern era before it leaves the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 415 Couch Drive.

