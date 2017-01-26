What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 28, 2017: Hear Oklahoma City Philharmonic's
The Oklahoma City Philharmonic's pops series is kicking off the new year with "Disney in Concert: Tale as Old as Time." Image provided Hear the Oklahoma City Philharmonic's pops series kick off the new year with "Disney in Concert: Tale as Old as Time" at 2 and 8 p.m. today at the Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N Walker.
