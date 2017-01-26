What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 27, 2017: Skate through the final weekend for the Devon Ice Rink
Families skate at the Devon ice rink on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in downtown Oklahoma City. Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman Archives Lace up your skates for the final weekend of the season for the Devon Ice Rink at the Myriad Gardens, at Reno and Robinson avenues downtown.
