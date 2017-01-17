What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 18, 2017: National Gallery curator to...

What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 18, 20...

Harry Cooper, curator and head of modern art at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., will present "New Museum Inside: Remaking the East Wing of the National Gallery" at 6 p.m. today at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art. Photo provided Harry Cooper, curator and head of modern art at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., will present "New Museum Inside: Remaking the East Wing of the National Gallery" at 6 p.m. today at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 415 Couch Drive.

notimeormoneyfor that

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Wednesday
Are you certain he isn't on a most wanted list somewhere?
