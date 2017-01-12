What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 16, 20...

What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 16, 2017: Attend Oklahoma City's Martin Luther King Holiday Parade

Members of Northeast High School JROTC march in the 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown Oklahoma City, Monday January 18, 2016. Photo By Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman Archives Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of unity and equality at the annual Martin Luther King Holiday Parade at 2 p.m. today at NW 7 Street and Broadway Avenue.

