What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 10, 2017: See 'The Banjo World of...
The American Banjo Museum in Bricktown is hosting the exclusive exhibit "The Banjo World of Steve Martin," featuring banjos from Martin's private collection, through Jan. 25. Photo provided See the exclusive, award-winning exhibit "The Banjo World of Steve Martin" before it closes at the American Banjo Museum, 9 E Sheridan Ave. The exhibit is set to close Jan. 25. The exhibit features banjos from Martin's private collection along with memorabilia, rare photos and an exclusive interview where Martin discusses his love of America's instrument, the banjo. The exhibit opened Feb. 15, 2016, and during its year-long run, it's been viewed by thousands of people from all over the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|21 hr
|cylcal
|3
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Mon
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|Mon
|Luckyace
|6
|Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh...
|Jan 8
|quess
|1
|Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male
|Jan 8
|Puffthemagicdragon
|1
|driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|4
|TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A...
|Jan 7
|clearthemaze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC