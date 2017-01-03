What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 10, 20...

What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 10, 2017: See 'The Banjo World of Steve Martin'

The American Banjo Museum in Bricktown is hosting the exclusive exhibit "The Banjo World of Steve Martin," featuring banjos from Martin's private collection, through Jan. 25. Photo provided See the exclusive, award-winning exhibit "The Banjo World of Steve Martin" before it closes at the American Banjo Museum, 9 E Sheridan Ave. The exhibit is set to close Jan. 25. The exhibit features banjos from Martin's private collection along with memorabilia, rare photos and an exclusive interview where Martin discusses his love of America's instrument, the banjo. The exhibit opened Feb. 15, 2016, and during its year-long run, it's been viewed by thousands of people from all over the world.

