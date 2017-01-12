West closes in Bricktown in Oklahoma City
West restaurant in Bricktown closed Wednesday, just over a year after taking over the space formerly occupied by Nonna's Euro-American Ristorante. [PHOTO PROVIDED] One of Bricktown's three upscale restaurants served its last meal on Wednesday as West ended operations little more than a year after replacing Nonna's Euro-American Ristorante.
