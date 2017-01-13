Watch: Famous Oklahoma owl finds new family, waiting for eggs to hatch
Two great horned owls, Mr. and Mrs. Tiger, nested in a window box in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood six years ago. The Click family set up a few web cams to watch over the owl nest, and their owl feed went viral, gaining more and more viewers each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police go door-to-door in northeast Oklahoma Ci...
|11 hr
|conductingstudies
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|18 hr
|Ucan
|1
|Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|Jan 10
|cylcal
|3
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Jan 9
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|Jan 9
|Luckyace
|6
|Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh...
|Jan 8
|quess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC