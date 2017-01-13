Watch: Famous Oklahoma owl finds new ...

Watch: Famous Oklahoma owl finds new family, waiting for eggs to hatch

Two great horned owls, Mr. and Mrs. Tiger, nested in a window box in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood six years ago. The Click family set up a few web cams to watch over the owl nest, and their owl feed went viral, gaining more and more viewers each year.

