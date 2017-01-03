Vietnam War memorial to be installed by Independence Day in Oklahoma City
Oregon sculptor Thomas Jay Warren is creating "Brothers in Arms," to be installed in Military Park in Oklahoma City. [Photo courtesy of City of Oklahoma City] Oklahoma City is to have a new monument commemorating the service of American and South Vietnamese soldiers in the Vietnam War by July 4. The city council agreed to pay up to $145,000 to Oregon sculptor Thomas Jay Warren to produce the memorial.
