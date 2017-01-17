Video: Oklahoma City rapper J French cruises rainy Midtown for 'Reign Fly' video
Following up on the sold-out listening party last month for his new album "Jaguar Jesus," Oklahoma City hip-hop artist J French has released the music video to the album's new single, "Reign Fly." The new video, which French directed, was executed as a continuous tracking shot, stylishly lensed during a rainstorm in Oklahoma City's Midtown district.
