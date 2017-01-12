Video, interviews & photos: Oklahoma Contemporary's ArtNow showcases state's diverse, current art

A participant looks at art by artist Brandon Reese during a curators' tour of the ArtNow exhibit at the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City on Monday. Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman Oklahoma City artist Sarah Atlee's "Martini: Head Clog II" is featured in Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center's 2017 ArtNow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.