Video: Flaming Lips play 'The Castle' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Oklahoma City-based experimental rockers The Flaming Lips again proved Monday night that Christmas lights aren't just for the holidays. As previously reported, the Lips were the musical guest on Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and they performed their new song "The Castle" with frontman Wayne Coyne festively illuminated like an evergreen in December.
