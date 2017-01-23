Utah Man Arrested, Accused Of Smuggling $300K In Pot Through Oklahoma
Utah Man Arrested, Accused Of Smuggling $300K In Pot Through Okl - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Canadian County Sheriff's deputies arrested 68-year-old Peter Dulfon, of Cedar City, Utah, after the stop along Interstate 40 near El Reno, early Monday morning. A K9 officer, Eddy, was called in and quickly alerted the deputies to the presence of drugs in the car.
