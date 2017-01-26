U.S. Service Member Killed, 3 Wounded In Yemen Raid
U.S. Service Member Killed, 3 Wounded In Yemen Raid - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The U.S. military said Sunday that one service member was killed and three others wounded in a raid in Yemen targeting its local al Qaeda branch, marking the first-known combat death of a U.S. soldier under President Donald Trump's new administration. U.S. Central Command said in a statement that a fourth service member was injured in a "hard landing" in a nearby location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness Describes Frightening Moments Of NW Okc...
|6 hr
|momentsintoyears
|1
|'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear...
|12 hr
|okiady
|5
|Oklahomans react to President Trump's immigrati...
|12 hr
|okiady
|2
|MWC Police Search For Shooter In City's First T...
|12 hr
|titelip
|1
|Crews respond to rollover accident in Oklahoma ...
|18 hr
|airingthetires
|1
|MWC Police Investigating Triple-Homicide
|Sun
|zombienation
|3
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|Sun
|smellit
|19
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC