Two men arrested after southwest Oklahoma City home burgled and fire set

Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a house fire that authorities said was intentionally set after electronics were stolen from the house. Robert Brenan Oehler, 20, and Marco Rugerio, 21, were arrested after Oehler confessed to stealing a television and two Xboxes, and Rugerio admitted setting fire to a home in the 500 block of SE 28, according to court documents.

