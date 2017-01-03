TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers Airport
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Saturday, titled TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers Airport. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
In the wake of Friday's airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida , police and TSA aren't taking any chances in Oklahoma City, with patrols and surveillance ramping up for the foreseeable future. It's only been a month and a half since a gunman killed one person at Will Rogers World Airport.
#1 Saturday Jan 7
Okie lov e affair with Florida will only extend to the gay agenda and not public safety. That was work place violence; Florida was terrorism. Just because something happens in another state doesn't mean you have to lock down the entire state each and every time. That is a tiny airport though through your writings you make it sound like the gateway to a new an improved paradise about to happen.
