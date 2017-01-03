There are on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Saturday, titled TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers Airport. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

In the wake of Friday's airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida , police and TSA aren't taking any chances in Oklahoma City, with patrols and surveillance ramping up for the foreseeable future. It's only been a month and a half since a gunman killed one person at Will Rogers World Airport.

