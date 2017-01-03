Troopers say intoxicated driver caused fatal NYE wreck, driver...

Troopers say intoxicated driver cause...

Troopers say an intoxicated driver already on probation for drunken driving caused a fatal wreck late New Year's Eve in Oklahoma City. Craig Maker, 30, of Edmond, was being held in the Canadian County jail on complaints including second-degree murder, driving under the influence causing great bodily injury and speeding, jail officials said Tuesday.

