Tornado-ravaged tech center back in business
As the face of the Canadian Valley Technology Center, Greg Winters knew he had to act decisively following the May 31, 2013, tornado that damaged or destroyed nine buildings on campus. The superintendent and chief executive officer sat in his pickup early the next morning, surveyed the destruction and pondered his next move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|16 hr
|cylcal
|3
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Mon
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|Mon
|Luckyace
|6
|Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh...
|Jan 8
|quess
|1
|Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male
|Jan 8
|Puffthemagicdragon
|1
|driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|4
|TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A...
|Jan 7
|clearthemaze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC