Top streaming Okie track debuts in 2016

Top streaming Okie track debuts in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Oklahoma City-based rapper Ronnie Johnson released the top streamed Okie track debut on NewsOK. [Photo by Nathan Poppe, The Oklahoman] As of today, a new year-end report released by Nielson confirmed that streaming became the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A... 47 min clearthemaze 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 23 hr Gilbert Johnson 4
News Pickup slams into jewelry store in west Oklahom... Thu howthingswork 1
Oklahoma City police investigating first homici... Wed manyquestionsunas... 1
News Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video Jan 3 Sorry Hill 3
News Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Mariju... Jan 3 fakerice 1
News Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police... Jan 3 tryagain 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,958 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,888

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC