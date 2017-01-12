Thunder, freezing rain marks storm's arrival in Plains
Freezing rain moved into the southern Plains early Friday, creating icy condition that prompted flight cancellations and school closures as forecasters warned that the weather could cripple the region through the holiday weekend. The rain began overnight across parts of Oklahoma, southern Kansas and Missouri, where hundreds of schools were closed, including several college campuses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|4 hr
|Ucan
|1
|Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness
|Wed
|sosad
|1
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|Jan 10
|cylcal
|3
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Jan 9
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|Jan 9
|Luckyace
|6
|Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh...
|Jan 8
|quess
|1
|Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male
|Jan 8
|Puffthemagicdragon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC