'The rec room is back': Designers rei...

'The rec room is back': Designers reimagine the home recreation room

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

When asked to build a luxury home for the Oklahoma City Street of Dreams Home Tour this year, designer Kenyon Woods chose to include a rec room - but not NewsOK highlights articles of interest from selected websites to increase the scope of commentary and coverage available to readers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale 5 hr Luckyace 6
News Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh... Sun quess 1
Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male Sun Puffthemagicdragon 1
driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15) Sat Puffthemagicdragon 4
News TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A... Jan 7 clearthemaze 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Jan 6 Gilbert Johnson 4
News Pickup slams into jewelry store in west Oklahom... Jan 5 howthingswork 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,227 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,412

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC