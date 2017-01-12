The Latest: Icy weather causes flight...

The Latest: Icy weather causes flight cancellations

Oklahoma City's largest airport says some flights are being canceled due to icy conditions but the airport remains open as freezing rain moves across much of the Southern Plains. Will Rogers World Airport spokesman Josh Ryan says Southwest Airlines canceled five flights on Friday but that other airlines are operating a normal schedule.

