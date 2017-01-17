Teen arrested in Oklahoma City homicide after body found burned in vehicle
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a Saturday homicide after a body was found inside a burned vehicle, police report. Taylor Lawrence, 17, of Oklahoma City, was arrested after officers found a body inside a burning vehicle about 12:05 a.m. Saturday in teh 12500 block of Clarence Court.
