Teen arrested in Oklahoma City homici...

Teen arrested in Oklahoma City homicide after body found burned in vehicle

35 min ago

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a Saturday homicide after a body was found inside a burned vehicle, police report. Taylor Lawrence, 17, of Oklahoma City, was arrested after officers found a body inside a burning vehicle about 12:05 a.m. Saturday in teh 12500 block of Clarence Court.

