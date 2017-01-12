Suspect Shot In OKC Fatal December Shooting Dies
Officers said Deangelo Hinds and Bruce Griffin were shot Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of NW 10th Street. Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Five, Three Pets Escape Friday Night ...
|4 hr
|hothothot
|1
|No longer are they just 'dogcatchers'
|8 hr
|nonewnews
|2
|Police go door-to-door in northeast Oklahoma Ci...
|21 hr
|conductingstudies
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Fri
|Ucan
|1
|Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|Jan 10
|cylcal
|3
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Jan 9
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC