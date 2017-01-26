Suspect Crashes Into Cars, Houses Aft...

Suspect Crashes Into Cars, Houses After Short Pursuit In SW Okc

15 hrs ago

A suspect on-the-run after stealing a truck, crashes into multiple cars and two houses in SW OKC Saturday morning. According to a spokesperson with Oklahoma City Police, officers were in pursuit of a suspect who stole a Ford pickup truck in the area of SW 29th and Robinson.

Oklahoma City, OK

