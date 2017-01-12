Students Enjoy Day Off School On The 'Slopes' In OKC
The hill near 32nd and Independence in Oklahoma City was popular on Friday after most schools in the area were called off for a snow day. Families braved the cold to go sledding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh...
|12 hr
|quess
|1
|Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male
|19 hr
|Puffthemagicdragon
|1
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|21 hr
|Puffthemagicdragon
|5
|driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|Puffthemagicdragon
|4
|TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A...
|Sat
|clearthemaze
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Jan 6
|Gilbert Johnson
|4
|Pickup slams into jewelry store in west Oklahom...
|Jan 5
|howthingswork
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC