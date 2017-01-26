Students At OKC Northeast Walk Out In...

Students At OKC Northeast Walk Out In Protest Of Charter Plans

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

With word getting out that the school is being targeted as a future charter school, students are doing what they can to keep the changes from happening. News 9's Karl Torp is On The Scene, On The Story tonight at 5 p.m., where he will be talking to students, parents and school officials about what the future could mean for schools in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 1 hr Gilbert Johnson 7
News Two Homicides In Two Months Rattles Se Okc Resi... 7 hr messenger 1
News "Maybe it would have been different," metro wom... 7 hr messenger 1
News Protests Mount As Trump Signs Executive Actions 12 hr WarForOil 2
News 'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear... 16 hr spytheweb 4
News Police Responding To Reported Shooting In Se Okc 18 hr baracuda 1
News Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes Wed rubbertip 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC