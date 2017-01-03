South OKC charter school secures larger facility

A 157,000-square-foot building, formerly occupied by Montgomery Ward at the east end of Plaza Mayor , is expected to house Santa Fe South High School and another public charter school in the Oklahoma City district. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] Santa Fe South Schools, a K-12 charter that serves 2,400 students, could grow by as many as 500 students when the high school moves into a 157,000-square-foot building on the grounds of the old Crossroads Mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.