Second woman dies after New Year's Eve DUI crash in Oklahoma City
"We are all heartbroken. We are praying for her family, as they endure the unthinkable for any mother and father," the spokesperson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|13 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|7
|Family Of Five, Three Pets Escape Friday Night ...
|Sat
|hothothot
|1
|No longer are they just 'dogcatchers'
|Sat
|nonewnews
|2
|Police go door-to-door in northeast Oklahoma Ci...
|Jan 13
|conductingstudies
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Jan 13
|Ucan
|1
|Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|Jan 10
|cylcal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC