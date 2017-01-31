Sam Presti named 2017 Oklahoma Creativity Ambassador
Thunder general manager Sam Presti has been named a 2017 Oklahoma Creativity Ambassador. He'll be one of seven honorees by Creative Oklahoma in April.
