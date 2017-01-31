Sam Presti named 2017 Oklahoma Creati...

Sam Presti named 2017 Oklahoma Creativity Ambassador

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Thunder general manager Sam Presti has been named a 2017 Oklahoma Creativity Ambassador. He'll be one of seven honorees by Creative Oklahoma in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OKC Police Chief: Undocumented Immigrants & Loc... 2 hr Wildchild 4
News Oklahoma City police trying to identify videota... 5 hr dontsitatthesport... 1
News Refugee In OKC Concerned About Immigration Ban 7 hr nobansezarmytires 1
News One victim injured in double-shooting in N.W. O... 15 hr impairedbymath 1
News Oklahoma City police trying to identify male vi... 15 hr jeepspeepers 1
News State briefs 17 hr shortbriefandunde... 1
News State Police Organization Respond To Trump's Im... 17 hr TrumpINS 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,444,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC