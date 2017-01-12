Salvation Army shelters in Oklahoma C...

Salvation Army shelters in Oklahoma City, Norman open as warming centers

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

As the state prepares for a bout of winter weather, several agencies are opening their doors to those in need. The Salvation Army Oklahoma City administrative office, social services office, Boys & Girls Club and five senior centers will be closed on Friday.

