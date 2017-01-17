Rock Band 'The Slants' Battles For It...

Rock Band 'The Slants' Battles For Its Name At Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Rock Band 'The Slants' Battles For Its Name At Supreme Court - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports An Oregon rock band is heading to the Supreme Court Wednesday to fight for its name. The band has tried to trademark its name for more than six years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former legislative assistant alleges Tulsa Rep.... 5 hr bsstufftosavetaxm... 1
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 15 hr Jamie Dundee 3
News Norman Regional Health System accused of fraudu... 18 hr blackandwhite 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Wed James 9
Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13) Wed James 16
News OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint Wed what 1
News Help police identify suspects who left trail of... Wed truckBgone 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC