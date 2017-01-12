Road Conditions Deteriorating In Western Oklahoma As Ice Storm Moves Through
Road Conditions Deteriorating In Western Oklahoma As Ice Storm M - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Storm Tracker Marty Logan says a vehicle rolled over in the eastbound lanes of I-40 between Clinton and Weatherford. Right now in that area, heavy freezing rain is falling with temps in the mid 20s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|16 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|6
|Family Of Five, Three Pets Escape Friday Night ...
|Sat
|hothothot
|1
|No longer are they just 'dogcatchers'
|Sat
|nonewnews
|2
|Police go door-to-door in northeast Oklahoma Ci...
|Fri
|conductingstudies
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Fri
|Ucan
|1
|Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|Jan 10
|cylcal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC