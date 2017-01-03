Rep. Kirby Refuses To Answer Questions About Sexual Harassment Settlement
Republican State Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Oklahoma City, was seated, despite controversy over a sexual harassment settlement. On Tuesday, he talked with his colleagues, but he wouldn't answer News 9's questions.
