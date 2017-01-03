Race relations conference is planned ...

Race relations conference is planned in Oklahoma City

More than 100 Oklahoma City residents will take time this month to envision a city where the lens of race is filtered away, replaced by personal relationships that build understanding. Acknowledging tensions spinning out of control in communities such as Ferguson, Mo., the Second Annual Justice Conference proposes dialogue as a path to "wholeness" in race relations.

