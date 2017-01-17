Production begins on Oklahoma animate...

Production begins on Oklahoma animated feature film 'The Woman at Jacob's Well'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOK.com

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office, with producer Jason Behrman of Highway 9, has announced the start of production on the animated feature film "The Woman at Jacob's Well." The film is utilizing the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program, administered by the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, and commenced production on Dec. 15, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 4 hr Gilbert Johnson 1
News OKC Police Investigating After Man Stabbed Mult... 7 hr eew 1
News OKCFD Says Investigation Underway After Body Fo... 7 hr eew 1
GET PILLS and OTHERS 14 hr sdfgsdf 1
News Oklahoma Lawmakers File More Than 2K Bills For ... 20 hr sameole 1
News Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O... Fri moreIndianthanU 1
News Former legislative assistant alleges Tulsa Rep.... Fri reeky 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,120,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC