Production begins on Oklahoma animated feature film 'The Woman at Jacob's Well'
The Oklahoma Film + Music Office, with producer Jason Behrman of Highway 9, has announced the start of production on the animated feature film "The Woman at Jacob's Well." The film is utilizing the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program, administered by the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, and commenced production on Dec. 15, according to a news release.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|4 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|1
|OKC Police Investigating After Man Stabbed Mult...
|7 hr
|eew
|1
|OKCFD Says Investigation Underway After Body Fo...
|7 hr
|eew
|1
|GET PILLS and OTHERS
|14 hr
|sdfgsdf
|1
|Oklahoma Lawmakers File More Than 2K Bills For ...
|20 hr
|sameole
|1
|Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O...
|Fri
|moreIndianthanU
|1
|Former legislative assistant alleges Tulsa Rep....
|Fri
|reeky
|2
