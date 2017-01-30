Possible motive revealed in Del City laundromat killings
Del City police say a cage fighter fatally shot a well-liked laundromat manager because he was upset she had fired an employee. Three days before, Jones told another laundromat employee "maybe he should rob this place" after they talked about the firing being "not right," police reported in a court affidavit made public Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness Describes Frightening Moments Of NW Okc...
|Mon
|momentsintoyears
|1
|'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear...
|Sun
|okiady
|5
|Oklahomans react to President Trump's immigrati...
|Sun
|okiady
|2
|MWC Police Search For Shooter In City's First T...
|Sun
|titelip
|1
|Crews respond to rollover accident in Oklahoma ...
|Sun
|airingthetires
|1
|MWC Police Investigating Triple-Homicide
|Sun
|zombienation
|3
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|Sun
|smellit
|19
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC