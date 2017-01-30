Possible motive revealed in Del City ...

Possible motive revealed in Del City laundromat killings

Del City police say a cage fighter fatally shot a well-liked laundromat manager because he was upset she had fired an employee. Three days before, Jones told another laundromat employee "maybe he should rob this place" after they talked about the firing being "not right," police reported in a court affidavit made public Monday.

