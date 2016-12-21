Portion carved out of MAPS 3 park in downtown Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Council has voted to drop efforts to acquire a two-acre parcel for the MAPS 3 downtown park. Cusack proposed selling the city the parking lot and truck turnaround and said it would give the city its processing plant across the street.
