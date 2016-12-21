Poll: Trump Will Start Off Term In Hi...

Poll: Trump Will Start Off Term In Historically Weak Position

Poll: Trump Will Start Off Term In Historically Weak Position - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports With just a few weeks before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, he's going to take office in a historically weak position, according to a Gallup survey released Monday. Less than half of people in the U.S., 46 percent, said they're confident in Mr. Trump's ability to handle an international crisis and 47 percent said they're confident in his ability to use military force wisely.

